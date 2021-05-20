Police confirm abduction of Katsina judge

Police in Katsina State yesterday disclosed that gunmen invaded a court on Tuesday and abducted a Shari’ah Court judge, Hussaini Samaila. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Katsina. Isah said the incident occurred about 3pm on the premises of the old court located between Baure and Zakka villages in Safana Local Government Area. He said the court had been relocated to Safana due to security challenges in the area, and it was not clear why the judge went there without security cover.

The PPRO said all courts in the state had been under lock due to the strike by judiciary workers. He added: “Yes, it is true that the judge, Hussaini Samaila, has been abducted while the courts are on strike. The court had stopped sitting in that area for long. “The judge went to the area alone to take something in the court without a court orderly or police escort, knowing fully the insecurity challenges in that area.

