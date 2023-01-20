Metro & Crime

Police confirm abduction of six school children in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuuel, Lafia

The police in Nasarawa State have confirmed the abduction of six pupils of LGEA Primary School Alwaza in Alwaza Community, in Doma Local Government Area of the State, Friday.
It was learnt that the AK-47 wielding gunmen rode to the school on motorcycles while the children were preparing for classes and shot sporadically and made away with six pupils unchallenged.
It was gathered the effort made by the community where the school is located to trace the whereabouts of the abducted children did not yield any fruit as the abductors took to the bush.
Worried by news of the abduction of the school children, the Nasarawa State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe visited the school to get first hand information about the abduction.
Speaking during the visit, the deputy governor assured that the state government will take all measures to ensure ensure the safe return of the school children.

 

