Police confirm abduction of travellers on Calabar highway

The Police Command in Cross River State has confirmed that there was an attack on some travellers on Ikom-Calabar highway in Cross River State.

The incident was said to have taken place on Monday evening.

Many persons were feared abducted during the attack

Cross River Commissioner of Police, CP Sule Baralabe confirmed the incident on Tuesday evening.

He said he saw the short video making rounds on social media and immediately took action.

According to him: “When I saw the video I immediately dispatched tactical teams including Anti Kidnapping Squad amongst others to the area.

“I have about six tactical units on ground, the Nigeria Army have also joined in the search and rescue operation to comb the area.

“We are doing our best at the moment, and I can assure you it will be adequately handled.”

