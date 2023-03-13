Police confirm attack in Southern Kaduna, declare manhunt for killers

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the attack by gunmen on a community in the Southern part of the state in the early hours of yesterday. Confirming the incident to journalists in Kaduna, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammed Jalige, said security forces were on top of the situation in the affected communities. Jalige said, trouble started in the area following the alleged killings of a herder in the area. He said: “We have been trying to manage the situation while investigating the sad incident before trouble broke out on Saturday. Jalige further said that a joint security team will be combing the bushes in the area to search for bodies, if any, as well as apprehend the suspects that were responsible for the killings.

