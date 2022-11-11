Police confirm attack on bullion van in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have confirmed that some gunmen on Thursday attacked a bullion van at Umunebo Junction, Ufuma in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the bullion van with some police escort was conveying some money to an undisclosed location when the gunmen suspected to have been trailing the van opened fire on it at the junction.

A source said the incident occurred around 4 pm on Thursday, adding that the ensuing gun battle caused panic and apprehension in the area.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said that the incident occurred at about 4p.m, on Thursday.

Ikenga said: “Operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack. The incident happened at about 4pm in Umunebo junction, Ufuma.

“The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has since ordered an immediate manhunt for the attackers. The operational vehicles belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered.”

According to the police spokesperson, the police operatives who repelled the robbery attempt recovered a Lexus SUV, a Highlander SUV, one empty magazine, defaced bulletproof vest, charms and some incriminating items which the gunmen left behind when they fled the scene.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...