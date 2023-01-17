News Top Stories

Police confirm attack on Enugu INEC office, death of officer

The police yesterday confirmed the attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Amechi Awkunanaw in the Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State by people suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Sunday.

 

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, who confirmed the attack, ordered an investigation into the incident. He ordered his officers to go after the perpetrators. The CP, in a statement by Police spokesmen DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said the hoodlums were “resisted and repelled by the police officers on duty in the office.”

The statement said: “In the ensuing gun duel, however, one of the resilient operatives sustained a fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead, and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation; while many of the hoodlums, who had used a suspected petrol bomb to set the security house ablaze, escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Also on a statement on Monday by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye confirmed the attack on the facility. The statement said that during the attack, the security gatehouse was razed, but that the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the response from the police and soldiers.

 

Okoye said: “Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.” He added that the attack is being investigated by the security agencies.

“Furthermore, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials,” he said.

Okoye assured that the destroyed gatehouse would be rebuilt, “and the Commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 general election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.”

 

