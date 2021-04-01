Police confirm attack on former Sports Minister, Sango

…as Senator Gyang condemns attack

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the attack on a one time Minister of Sports and the immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau Hon. Damishi Sango by unknown gunmen

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Ogaba of the command confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Thursday in Jos.

New Telegraph learnt that the unknown gunmen stormed Sango’s home village Ganawuri at about 9:45pm shooting sporadically on Wednesday night.

Two of the police personnel attached to Sango and a boy, Jethro, were shot by the criminals and rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where one of the personnel was confirmed dead.

And in a related development, the Senator tepresenting Plateau North and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has condemned the attack on the former Minister of Sports.

Gyang, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists in Jos on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, while thanking God for preserving the life of Sango and his immediate family, expressed sadness at the pervasive insecurity and existential threats which Nigerians face on a day to day basis.

