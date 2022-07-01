Police confirm attack on personnel on stop-and-search duty

The Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed an attack on policemen on stop-andsearch duty within Agbani Road in Enugu metropolis. The Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the development, said that the incident took place at about 9.30am yesterday. He said: “There was an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/ Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-to-be identified hoodlums. “However, details of the incident are still sketchy. The Command’s Tactical/Operational Operatives have been mobilised and are on the trail of the miscreants”. Ndukwe, however, did not disclose whether any officer was killed or hurt by the armed hoodlums.

