Metro & Crime

Police confirm bandits’ attack along Kaduna-Kachia road

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Kaduna State, on Friday confirmed attack by suspected bandits along Kaduna-Kachia road in the state, abducting an unspecified number of travellers.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Kaduna.
He, however, said the exact number of people abducted, was yet to be ascertained.
Jalige said three empty vehicles were recovered from the scene, while one person was found injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
A witness who did not want his name mentioned, told NAN that the incident happened about 3 p.m. at Makyalli area along Kaduna – Kachia road.
According to him, he was plying the road when some people alerted him a few meters to the place of the incident.
He said he and some other lucky commuters spent about 40 minutes on the highway before security operatives came and cleared the road.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

For killing ESN unit commander, Uzodinma has murdered sleep – IPOB

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for the killing of the unit Commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who is simply known as ‘Ikonso’. Ikonso was killed around 4am on Saturday by a joint security team. Though Uzodinma’s home was attacked and torched around 9am same […]
Metro & Crime

I’m not retiring like Masari from politics – Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

*Says Northern govs not supporting Almajiri legislation Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that he is not retiring from politics like Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, insisting he will remain active even beyond 2023. “My Political dexterity goes beyond the 70s and I will remain in active politics even beyond […]
Metro & Crime

NIN: Lalong secures licence for enrolment of Plateau citizens

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Following the challenges faced by citizens of Plateau State in enrolling for the National Identity Number (NIN) as a result of few enrolment centres, the Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has secured the licensing of the state as a service provider for the enrolment of Nigerians residing in the state.   The approval, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica