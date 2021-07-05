Metro & Crime

Police confirm kidnap of 8 persons in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed the kidnap of eight person at the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters, in Zaria town of the state.
The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammed Jalige confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.
Jalige said, in the early hours of Sunday at about 1.30 am, suspected bandits in large number attacked a Divisional Police Headquarters, in Saye area of Zaria.
“In an attempt to overrun the officers on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.
“Unfortunately as at the same period, some groups of bandits were attacking the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at same Saye, of which eight persons were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination,” he said.
He disclosed that 23 empty shells and three live GPMG ammunitions, as well as 34 empty shells of 7.62x39mm ammunitions, were recovered from the scene.
He said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abducted persons, reports  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Housewife bathes husband with hot water

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 43-year-old housewife, Bisola Awodele, for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband, Peter Phillips.   The mother of five reportedly accused the husband of excessive drinking of alcohol while abandoning the welfare of the family.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo community protests IBEDC’s incessant power outage, outrageous bills

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Tired of the incessant power outage and continued receipt of outrageous bills, residents of Apete and other communities in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State Wednesday staged a peaceful protest against the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). Representatives of the communities including: Adaba, Alakuta, Oloya Ajibode, Fanawole, Ariyibi Alapata, Akere, Yidi, Papa […]
Metro & Crime

NDE trains youths on modern farming techniques in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong,

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), in an effort to boast agriculture, has commenced the training of 100 youths, on modern farming techniques in Adamawa State. The programme, tagged “Sustainable Agricultural Development”, is aimed at addressing unemployment among the youths in states of the federation. Speaking during the training season, the Acting Director General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica