Police confirm killing of 14 by bandits in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the the invasion of Kadawa village under Magarya Ward a home town of the Speaker State House of Assembly in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State killing 14 people. According to the Police Spokesperson, SP Shehu Muhammad, the bandits invaded the affected village early hours of Friday and started shooting sporadically before Police personnel rushed to the village and disrupted the attack with fire power. A survivor who spoke under anonymity told Saturday Telegraph that, the bandits invaded the village late hours of Thursday and lasted until early hours of Friday. “They killed about 57 people not 14 as claimed by the Police, we buried 32 corpses in the first instance, later we searched and discovered 25 more corpses in the bushes, as I am speaking with you now, more corpses are expected lying in the bushes”, a survived resident has claimed.

