Police confirm looting of armoury, murder of Inspector by hoodlums in Abia

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, Wednesday confirmed the killing of an Inspector and looting of the armoury at the Omoba Police Station in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

He said that the assailants, who came in bikes, attacked the police station along Umuene Omoba Road at 3am the previous day killing a police Inspector, injuring another police officer and carted away arms in the station.

Ogbonna expressed worry at the development since there was no previous record of misunderstanding since the #EndSars protest ended. He wondered why citizens should take such action against a group they pay to protect them.

The PPRO described the attack as dastardly and wicked without provocation.

He said the police would leave no stone unturned in unraveling the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

