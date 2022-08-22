Metro & Crime

Police confirm murder of APC chieftain in Osun, arrest of 8 suspects 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command  has confirmed the murder of a chieftain of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Alli Kazeem, popularly called ‘Kekere Kazuma’ by unknown gunmen.

Kasuma, was until his death, the NURTW branch chairman in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of the state.

Command’s spokesman, Yemisi Opalola, in a release, confirmed that the chairman of the National Union of Road Workers (NURTW), Kazeem, was whisked away by his assailants around 9:50pm on Saturday.

She said no fewer than eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of the transporter cum politician.

She said: “DPO Apomu Division reported that the transport worker was whisked away by an unknown person. The area commander, Ikire, promptly mobilised a combined team of vigilante and police detectives to the scene where it was discovered that the victim left the motor park at Apomu and was traced to Oke-Afa area, from where he was forcefully stopped, drawn out from his Toyota Corolla ash colour with registration number APM 203 AA, matcheted and taken away by the assailants.

“It was further gathered that the assailants came with an unregistered black Toyota Corolla car.

“While a tactical team, local hunters and natives have been mobilised to comb the surrounding bush to rescue the victim, presently, eight suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.”

Reacting to Kazuma’s assassination, the state’s APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, called on security agencies to fish out those killing people in the state.

 

