Police confirm release of  abducted commuters  in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has said five commuters kidnapped along Ayedun-Ilasa-Ayebode road in Ikole Local Government Area of the state last week have regained their freedom.

The Command, which announced this on Monday, said the victims were released on Sunday, however, they did not say if any ransom was paid.

The  commuters were kidnapped last week Thursday at various locations in Ilasa and Ayebode during an assault by bandits.

Before the abductees were seized, the bandits had engaged some soldiers, who were called by motorists who had escaped, in a gun duel.

Apart from the five persons that were arrested, two other persons were said to have been hit by bullets and sustained bodily injuries during the shootout.

Confirming the release in a telephone chat on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said: “All the kidnap victims, five in all, have regained their freedom.

“They were released around Ikole Ekiti in the Ikole Local Government area following efforts that we (police and other agencies) put up combing the bush. The pressure was much, so the kidnappers had to let them go.

“Efforts are still on to apprehend the kidnappers for prosecution to ensure the safety of the people.

“We advise that people should be security conscious and make sure that they report all suspected faces around their environment to the security agencies, especially the police.”

