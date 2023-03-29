Police Confirms Arrest Of Suspected Kidnapper, Killing Of 3 Farmers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected kidnapper identified as Usama Abubakar, at Okada junction, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed this in Benin on Wednesday, said the suspect was arrested by the command’s rapid response and intelligence unit on March 28.

Chidi said the police acting on credible intelligence arrested one Usama Abubakar 35 at Okada junction and recovered one local cut-to-size gun from him.

Chidi also confirmed the killing of three farmers by gunmen suspected to be herders in the Sobe community, Owan West local government of Edo state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Sobe division reported that on March 4, some armed men suspected to be herders stormed a farm settlement in Sobe and murdered about three farmers, and abandoned their bodies at the farm settlement.

He said the deceased’s bodies, John Udo, lucky Euze, and pastor Ogbe Unuoha, have been recovered by the police and deposited at the mortuary.

According to him, the investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators withto bringm to justice.

