Police confirms killing of Benue DPO

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the bloody murder of the Naka Police Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP. Mamud Abubakar.

In a statement by the Command’s PPRO, Sewuese Anene on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, the command said “on 31/1/2023 at about 1330hrs information was received at Naka Police Division that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP. Mamud Abubakar mobilised a team and moved to the scene. On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress these hoodlums and rescue people that were held at the road, however, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Naka where he was eventually confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass, who received this unfortunate information with dismay, stated that Mamud paid the supreme price with his life after doing so much to secure the people of Gwer West Local Government Area. He prayed that Almighty God will grant the DPO eternal rest.”

Abass commiserated with the family and friends of the fallen officer and CP ordered the immediate deployment of tactical units to be led by CSP Justin Gberindyer to the area, to bring the perpetrators of this act to book, prevent further breakdown of law and order while ensuring that the Makurdi-Naka road is accessible

