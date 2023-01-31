News

Police confirms killing of Benue DPO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Benue State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the bloody murder of the Naka Police Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP. Mamud Abubakar.

In a statement by the Command’s PPRO, Sewuese Anene on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, the command said “on 31/1/2023 at about 1330hrs information was received at Naka Police Division that armed men blocked Makurdi-Naka road and people were running back to Naka town for safety.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Naka Police Division, SP. Mamud Abubakar mobilised a team and moved to the scene. On sighting the police vehicle, the hoodlums engaged them in a gun duel that lasted until the police were able to suppress these hoodlums and rescue people that were held at the road, however, the DPO who led the team sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to General Hospital Naka where he was eventually confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP. Wale Abass, who received this unfortunate information with dismay, stated that Mamud paid the supreme price with his life after doing so much to secure the people of Gwer West Local Government Area. He prayed that Almighty God will grant the DPO eternal rest.”

Abass commiserated with the family and friends of the fallen officer and CP ordered the immediate deployment of tactical units to be led by CSP Justin Gberindyer to the area, to bring the perpetrators of this act to book, prevent further breakdown of law and order while ensuring that the Makurdi-Naka road is accessible

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Andy Uba names Ogene as Media Director

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Andy Uba, has appointed Victor Afam Ogene as Director, Media and Publicity of his campaign team. Ogene, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, has since assumed duties. In a statement by the Director General of the Senator […]
News

Sanwo-Olu plans world-class infrastructure in Lagos Central

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said that arrangements have been completed by his administration to embark on the construction of a world-class infrastructure on Lagos Island. This was even as the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, appealed to traders in the state not to arbitrarily increase the price of goods, especially food […]
News Top Stories

SANs disagree on consensus as mode of electing candidates

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

It is not only undemocratic but also worse than indirect primaries –Ozekhome For a consensus to have occurred, dissenting voices must have conceded –Ahamba Three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have expressed divergent views on the consensus option as a way of selecting candidate for election. The trio, Chief Mike Ahamba, Mr. Kunle Adegoke and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica