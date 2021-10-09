News

Police Constables in Ekiti lament hardship over non- payment of remunerations

Special Constables of the Nigeria Police Force in Ekiti State yesterday expressed lamentation over failure of the government in paying their remuneration since assumption of office. They, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Bbab Usman Akali, to look into their plight.

The General One (G1) of the Special Constables in the State, Temitope Adeoya, also called on Governor Kayode Fayemi, “to consider payment of remunerations to us” in view of the implications of financial challenges on those of them serving in the state especially at this critical period of security challenge.

Adeoya, alongside leaders of the special constables from parts of the state spoke with journalists at Ifaki Ekiti in the Ido/Osi council area of the state that the constables had not received a dime from any quarter since they resumed duties, saying that: “Payment of stipends to us will definitely boost our morale.” He said: “We hereby appeal to the President, the IGP and Governor Fayemi, who is the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, to have compassion on us and give us pay to compensate for the services we are rendering.”

