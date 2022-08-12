Metro & Crime

Police Corporal dismissed over assault, disobedience

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A Police corporal, Opeyemi Kadari has been dismissed over alleged assault and indisciplined.

The dismissed officer, with Force number 509745, is attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command.

In a statement Friday, the Force Police Public Relations Officer(FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the corporal was dismissed for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

He said the dismissed officer, who was enlisted into the Force on 16, December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to that effect. He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect.

 

