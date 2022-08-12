Police Corporal dismissed over assault, disobedience

A Police corporal, Opeyemi Kadari has been dismissed over alleged assault and indisciplined.

The dismissed officer, with Force number 509745, is attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command.

In a statement Friday, the Force Police Public Relations Officer(FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the corporal was dismissed for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault on a member of the public captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

He said the dismissed officer, who was enlisted into the Force on 16, December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, to that effect. He equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice. His dismissal takes effect.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...