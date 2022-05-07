Metro & Crime

Police Corporal nabbed for brandishing rifle dancing, singing cultist song 

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh  Comment(0)

A police corporal, identified as Matthew Isaac, attached to the Ebonyi State Police Command has been arrested for allegedly singing, dancing and and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular cult group in a viral video.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement said the act of the officer in question, which is clearly calculated to portray the Nigeria Police Force negatively, is a discreditable conduct in line with the provisions of the First Schedule to Regulation 370 of the Police Regulations.

Adejobi said his actions equally violated the provisions of the NPF Social Media Policy (SMP), penal laws, and other extant laws regulating the conduct and discipline of all Police officers.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the unruly conduct of the Police officer.

The Police boss  has directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ebonyi State to detail the Command’s OC Provost to hand over the erring officer to the Force Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary actions.

The IGP further warned officers to ensure total compliance with the laws guiding the Force as any breach would be severely sanctioned.

 

