Police crack down on criminal gangs in A’Ibom

…arrest 40 cultists, recover weapons

Barely 24 hours after Governor Udom Emmanuel rejigged the security apparatus of Akwa Ibom state to tackle growing violent crimes and insecurity few days to Christmas, the State command of the Nigeria Police Force has begun cracking down on criminal gangs within Uyo Metropolis.

The governor, on Thursday, donated 30 patrol trucks to security agencies in the State and reactivated the popular Joint Security Task Force as rapid response to quell the crime wave which was threatening the peace and tranquility of the State.

While receiving the vehicles on behalf of heads of security agencies in the State, the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, thanked the governor for being sensitive to the plight of the people and for supporting them to deliver on their mandate.

Subsequently, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command swang into immediately conducting precision strikes at strategic locations and raided criminal hideouts which has yielded results. So far, over 40 suspected armed robbers and cultists been arrested within Uyo Metropolis alone.

It was gathered that Tactical Teams of Force, relying on credible information, planned a painstaking operation to weed out criminals and armed gangs who have been making the State capital unsafe.

“These hideouts are believed to be part of the nest hibernating some of the hoodlums responsible for Wednesday night’s breach of peace within Uyo.

“The Police have so far arrested a total of 40 suspected armed robbers and cultists”, a press statement signed and released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macon.

The statement further revealed that items recovered from some of the gangs were two locally made pistols, five cutlasses, a bag of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and others which will be as a exhibits during prosecution.

Odiko stated that upon interrogation, suspects claimed to be part of cult groups responsible for recent cult related murder and robberies within Uyo Metropolis.

Meanwhile, a discreet investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the culpability of the suspects after which they will be charged to court.

“This is part of the commitment of the Command under the leadership of CP Andrew Amiengheme, fdc. The Force has zero tolerance for criminality in any part of Akwa Ibom State and will continue to do all within its power to sustain the peaceful atmosphere of the State.

