Police debunk attack on PDP’s convoy

…say 32-year-old man threw stones at convoy

Suspected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Maiduguri on Wednesday reportedly engaged in a violent clash as the PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar began his campaign in the North East ahead of the 2023 election.

A number of people were allegedly injured and over 100 vehicles were destroyed as stonethrowing and machetewielding thugs attacked Atiku’s convoy around the Mai Doki Roundabout and along Shehu Palace. Speaking on the incident, spokesman for the Atiku/ Okowa campaign organisation, Dino Melaye, accused the APC) of sponsoring the attack. He said: “When we were coming APC supporters carrying machetes and daggers threw stones and bottles at us, destroying many vehicles in our convoy, and injuring over 120 people.

But J thank peoples Borno State for defying all these to come out en mass.” But the police denied the attack, describing it as “mischievous” and “fake news”. Police spokesman ASP Kamilu Shatambaya said: “The candidate (Atiku) was accompanied to the Shehu of Borno’s palace after which he was accompanied to the Ramat Square where he addressed his supporters.

“However, one Danladi Abbas (32) was arrested on Airport Road, Maiduguri, for throwing stones at the motorcade of the presidential candidate. “Abbas and other hoodlums attempted to disrupt the motorcade, but they were chased and luckily one of them was arrested and taken away for questioning.’’ Also, Borno APC Chairman Ali Dalori insisted that there was no incident of attack by APC thugs on any convoy of the former Vice President.

Dalori in a telephone interview with our correspondent described Dino Meleye as “a liar.” He said: “All I know is that there is no PDP in Borno, and if Dino Meleye would lack what he will tell the people of Borno on what they intend to converse for votes, he should desist from fabricating lies against our party.” Addressing a mammoth crowd at Ramat Square, the Borno State PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Mohammed Jahari, claimed that within the last two weeks, the APC dis-bursed N4 billion to the various clubs and associations to stop the presidential rally. Atiku urged the people to reject the APC and vote for the PDP, promising to fix the country. The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign, Aminu Tambuwal, said: “Atiku is determined to end hunger, create employment, revive the Chad Basin, and resume oil exploration. “The PDP is out to rescue Nigerians from the hardship and the misrule of the APC.”

