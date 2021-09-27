Metro & Crime

Police declare 2 wanted over alleged N27m fraud

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

The Edo State Police Command yesterday declared two persons, Donald Enwereji and Desmond Alabi Omotakpor wanted over their alleged involvement in a case of fraud amounting to N27 million.

 

This followed a warrant of arrest that was issued by a Magistrate’s  Court in Benin City against the suspects.

 

The Command said that the duo were wanted for the offences of “Conspiracy, Advance Fee Fraud, Obtaining Money Under False Pretense and Diversion of Funds” to the tune of Twenty Seven Million Naira in Benin City.

 

A statement endorsed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, said, one of the suspects, Desmond Alabi Omotakpor, “is a supervisor in GT Fast Food located at First East Circular Road Benin City.

 

He is Esan by tribe. He hails from Ujemen-Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State. He is 31 years old, 5.5 feet tall, bulky body weight, round face, large mouth, thin lips, good teeth, black eyes, dark in complexion, round chin, large head and low forehead. “He was last seen on August 24, 2021 and his last known address is No. 13 Ifouah street, off Benin- Agbor Road Benin City, Edo State. Total amount stolen in stock is Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00).”

The statement further said that the second suspect, Donald Enwereji “is a supervisor in GT Fast Food located at Uselu Road, Benin City.

 

He is Igbo by tribe. He hails from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Imo State and he is 35 years old, 5 feet tall, medium built, oval face, no tribal marks, thin lips, good teeth, black eyes, fair in complexion, medium head, low forehead ,eye bra but not too bushy.

 

He was last seen on 22nd August, 2021. His last known address is No. 6 Aroko street, off Benin Agbor Road, Ogbeson Quarters, Benin City, Edo state. Total amount stolen in stock is Twenty Two Million Naira (N22,000,000.00

