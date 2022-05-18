Police declare 4 wanted over Deborah

The police yesterday declared four people wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel for culpable homicide.

The Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeen delegates Okunlola, said the suspects were identified in the viral video on the killing of the student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by some of her schoolmates over alleged blasphemy.

Okunola said: “The prime suspects that claimed the murder of Deborah Samuel on the viral video were declared wanted. “Others arrested at the scene while dispersing the mob were charged to court and remanded in prison.”

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, urged the public to cooperate with the police

