Metro & Crime

Police declare ‘Alfa Sule’ wanted after woman’s lifeless body discovered in Lagos hotel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

 

The manager of a guest house at Igbogbo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State discovered the lifeless body of a woman in one of the rooms on Saturday.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the guest house manager reported the case to the police in Ikorodu.

He said the manager’s report indicated that the woman, who was about 46 years old, arrived at the guest house on a motorcycle ridden by her companion simply identified as ‘Alfa Sule’ on Friday.

The police spokesman said that the manager reported that Alfa Sule, of an unknown address, lodged at the guest house with the woman later identified as Muinat.

Hundeyin said that while the manager was going round the rooms on Saturday about 6 a.m., he discovered the lifeless body of the said woman but Alfa Sule was nowhere to be found.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue 32-year-old man detained by father for 7 years

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Police in Kano State have rescued a 32-year-old Kano man, Ahmad Aliyu who had been locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri Quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis was rescued by police and human rights groups on […]
Metro & Crime

Farmer’s body recovered in Oyo community

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

…residents raze herders’ settlement Body of a farmer hacked to death by suspected herders in the Saki area of Oyo State, has been recovered from a tree where he was tied before being murdered. The news of the attack on the farmer, identified simply as Kola, at Oke Orogun Village in Saki West Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Akeredolu orders closure of popular night club over alleged criminal acts

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has ordered the immediate closure of a popular night club in the state. The governor in a statement yesterday evening by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the club has been operated by a gang popularly known as ‘Zamfara boys’ who engage in drug peddling and underage prostitution.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica