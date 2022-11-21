Police declare ‘Alfa Sule’ wanted after woman’s lifeless body discovered in Lagos hotel

Taiwo Jimoh

The manager of a guest house at Igbogbo in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State discovered the lifeless body of a woman in one of the rooms on Saturday.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the guest house manager reported the case to the police in Ikorodu.

He said the manager’s report indicated that the woman, who was about 46 years old, arrived at the guest house on a motorcycle ridden by her companion simply identified as ‘Alfa Sule’ on Friday.

The police spokesman said that the manager reported that Alfa Sule, of an unknown address, lodged at the guest house with the woman later identified as Muinat.

Hundeyin said that while the manager was going round the rooms on Saturday about 6 a.m., he discovered the lifeless body of the said woman but Alfa Sule was nowhere to be found.

