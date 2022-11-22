Metro & Crime

Police declare ‘Alfa Sule’ wanted as woman’s lifeless body is discovered in hotel

The manager of a guest house at Igbogbo in Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday discovered the lifeless body of a woman in one of its rooms.

 

Confirming the story, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the manager of the guest house reported the case to the police in Ikorodu.

He said the manager’s report indicated that the woman, who was about 46 years old, arrived at the guest house on a motorcycle ridden by her com panion simply identified as Alfa Sule on Friday.

 

The police spokesman said that the manager reported that Alfa Sule, of unknown address, lodged at the guest house with the woman, later identified as Muinat.

Hundeyin said that while the manager was going round the rooms on Saturday at about 6 a.m., he discovered the lifeless body of the said woman, but Alfa Sule was nowhere to be found.

 

“There were no marks of violence on the woman; the said Alfa Sule was nowhere to be found, but abandoned his Bajaj motorcycle.

 

“The police visited the scene and    found  the corpse with foam oozing out of her nostril. “Photographs of the scene and body were taken before the corpse was removed and deposited at Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy,” he said.

Hundeyin said the manager of the guest house was assisting the police in their investigation while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing Alfa Sule who has been declared wanted.

He added that the case would be transferred to the Homicide unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

