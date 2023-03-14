News Politics

Police Declare Bauchi Rep Wanted, Place N1m Bounty On Him

The Bauchi State Police Command has declared a member of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu wanted over alleged homicide.

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly is wanted over a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace, and culpable homicide.

The Police announced a N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to his arrest.

This is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin with reference number: CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s with the caption: “Wanted”.

The bulletin, which has the picture and address of the lawmaker on it, was from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Bauchi State Police Command issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

It was shared with journalists by its Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police.

“Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama new extension, Jahun ward, Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.

“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police.

“He is wanted in connection with a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Causing grievous hurt, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace and Culpable Homicide.

“State Criminal Investigation Department S.C.I.D No.1 refers to this Bulletin and gives details of rewards of one million (1,000,000) naira for the arrest of this person. Issued by the Authority of the Inspector General of Police.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact; 08151849417 or report at any nearest Police Station,” the bulletin reads.

