Police declare corps member wanted for possession of illegal firearm

Anambra State Police Command has declared one Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel wanted for alleged unlawful possession of firearm money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation. Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, DSP lkenga Toochukwuin a statement, said, Mr Nnamdi, is a 26 year old youth corps member with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, attached to Anambra State Police Command. “The statement alleged that the command positively identified, involve/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command. “Therefore, the Command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station, if seen or call the Command Control Room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002 if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, assuring the confidentiality is guaranteed.” When contacted on phone, the NYSC state coordinator in Anambra State, Blessing Irunma said she is yet to be communicated by the police. She said, “The ideal thing is that police should have contacted my office before declaring him wanted. Well, I am waiting for their letter, maybe it will come tomorrow, for now l have nothing to say,” The coordinator stated

 

