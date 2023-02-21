Police declare corps member wanted for possession of illegal firearm

Anambra State Police Command has declared one Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel wanted for alleged unlawful possession of firearm money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation. Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Command, DSP lkenga Toochukwuin a statement, said, Mr Nnamdi, is a 26 year old youth corps member with State Code Number AN/22A/3323, attached to Anambra State Police Command. “The statement alleged that the command positively identified, involve/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command. “Therefore, the Command urges the general public to report to the nearest Police Station, if seen or call the Command Control Room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002 if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, assuring the confidentiality is guaranteed.” When contacted on phone, the NYSC state coordinator in Anambra State, Blessing Irunma said she is yet to be communicated by the police. She said, “The ideal thing is that police should have contacted my office before declaring him wanted. Well, I am waiting for their letter, maybe it will come tomorrow, for now l have nothing to say,” The coordinator stated
Related Articles
Suspected kidnappers abduct BEDC personnel in Ondo
A personnel of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mr Seun Emmanuel has been abducted by gunmen suspected to kidnappers in Ondo State. Emmanuel, a driver with the electricity company and his boss, Andrew Okojie, Product Manager, Postpaid for BEDC, Ondo Region, were attacked along Owo-Ifon highway while returning to Akure, the Ondo State capital, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Seizures of contraband goods: Oyo/Osun Customs rakes in N15bn in 3 months
As part of its efforts towards curtailing smuggling of contraband goods into the country, the Nigeria Customs Services, Oyo/Osun Area Command Thurday declared that it generated over N15 billion revenue from seizures between February and April this year. The Comptroller of the Command, Adamu Abdulkadir, while addressing journalists at its Agodi Are office, said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bandits abduct Catholic Priest inside church house in Kaduna
Gunmen in their numbers on Monday night invaded the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Anchuna and kidnapped the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Luka Benson Yakusak. The attack took place in Ikulu Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen, who were said to be in their numbers, stormed the community shooting sporadically […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)