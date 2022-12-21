Metro & Crime

Police declare full scale investigation into Southern Kaduna attacks 

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku has paid an on the spot assessment visit to Malagum and Sokwong Communities in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of the state where several persons were killed at the weekend. 

The Police Commissioner also declared a full scale investigation into the carnage, promising that those responsible for the attacks will be brought to book. 

A statement by the Spokesman of the police Command, DSP Muhammed Jalige assured that no stone will be left unturned by the command’s operatives in unravelling the identity of those behind the attacks. 

Jalige said: “The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Yekini Ayoku undertook an on-the-spot assessment tour of the scenes of the recent dastardly attack at Malagum and Sokwong in Kagoro, Kaura LGA which led to several deaths, the torching and destruction of houses and other assets.

“The CP, while interfacing with members of the communities, commiserated with them over the unfortunate incident and pleaded for calm while assuring that the Police Command in conjunction with other security agencies will do everything within their capacity to enhance the security of the general area, restore normalcy and prevent reoccurrence.”

He further promised that the perpetrators of the heinous crime will be smoked out and deserved justice meted on them.

 

