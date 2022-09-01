News

Police decorate 39 officers in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has decorated 39 officers who were promoted from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP). This came as the Police Commissioner, Echeng Echeng, charged the promoted officers to see this development as a call to more service to the country. According to CP Echeng, those promoted to the new ranks were found worthy for the next ranks by the IG and Police Service Commission. He said: “Promotion comes from God just like the work that goes with the promotions. Every promotion goes with responsibility and the police will be watching you at your various new postings.

 

