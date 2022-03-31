Police defuse explosive in Rigasa train station community

Operatives of the Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) have defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rigasa, the Kaduna community where the Abuja-Kaduna train station is located.

The explosive device, according to sources in Rigasa, was found in a bucket along Makarfi road area of the community.

Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development, said their men were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a tip-off.

According to him: “Yes there was an IED planted around Makarfi Road, Rigasa this morning. We received a distress call and our officers from the EOD were deployed to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, they identified the device as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and they successfully defused the device without causing harm to anyone.”

