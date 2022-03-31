News

Police defuse explosive in Rigasa train station community

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Operatives of the Police Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) have defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Rigasa, the Kaduna community where the Abuja-Kaduna train station is located.

The explosive device, according to sources in Rigasa, was found in a bucket along Makarfi road area of the community.

Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development, said their men were immediately deployed to the scene after receiving a tip-off.

According to him: “Yes there was an IED planted around Makarfi Road, Rigasa this morning. We received a distress call and our officers from the EOD were deployed to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, they identified the device as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and they successfully defused the device without causing harm to anyone.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari consoles with Niger Republic’s President over death of 25 children

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the President of Niger Republic Mohammed Bazoum over the death of 25 school children, aged five and six years, during a classroom fire outbreak in the Maradi Region of the country. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said: “I’m greatly […]
News

Senate queries NNPC over N443bn subsidy payment

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…summons CBN over ‘disappearance’ of $9.5m Reps probe crude oil allocation from 2018 The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly paid N443 billion without appropriation from the National Assembly via the national budget. The apex legislative assembly made the discovery when the Senate Committee on Public Account went through the 2016 […]

lai Mohammed)
News

FG begins roll out of Digital Switch Over April 29 – Mohammed

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government yesterday said that it would begin the second roll out of Digital Switch Over (DSO) from April 29 in Lagos State. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at an interactive session with the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, with the 13-member Ministerial Task Force on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica