Police demanding N20 shot me, damaged my spinal cord, Victim tells Panel 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A 45-year-old man, Olasunkanmi Fagbemi has told the #EndSARS

Judicial Panel of Enquiry of Ogun State how he was allegedly shot by some police officers who were demanding N20 bribe from a commercial bus driver.

Fagbemi, who appealed before the panel Tuesday, said, the bullet which hit on the neck, damaged his spinal cord.

According to him, the incident happened on August 18, 2010 at Alapako axis of the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway while travelling to Ibadan, Oyo State, in a public transport bus.

Fagbemi while defending his petition before the panel sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, explained that, the police officers had stopped the bus driver, collected N100 and asked him to park properly for his N80 change.

In the process, the victim explained that one of the police officers shot at the bus, with the bullet hitting him in the neck “and turned down to lodge into my spinal cord.”

The petitioner disclosed that, he was rushed to University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan where he underwent a surgery and the bullet was extracted from his spinal cord after four days.

Fagbemi lamented that he was preparing for his marriage when the incident occurred and he has not been able to father a child as a result.

He said that he had been confined to the wheel chair due to the spinal cord injury, adding that he had spent millions of naira on medical care, flown to India for treatment, sold properties and belongings on the matter.

