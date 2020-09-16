News

Police deny collaborating with touts to extort tricycle operators

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, has said the Police authorities had no knowledge of an alleged connivance of its men with touts to flout government’s order at Isi-Gate in Umuahia. Ogbonna, who disclosed this yesterday during an interview with our reporter who asked for a reaction on allegations that police were also conniving with touts at Isi-Gate to extort tricycle operators.

He, however, said that anybody with such complaint should come to his office. Abia State had some months ago ordered traders at Isi-Gate to relocate to Ubani- Ibeku Market, but touts said to have been employed by an Abia politician to work there as task force now collect money and allow traders and others to sell wares in the area.

Tricycle operators within Isi-Gate Umuahia had complained, alleging that policemen connived with the touts to extort them after the touts might have stolen their monies. A tricycle operator, who gave his name simply as Caleb said the policemen usually come from Umuahia Central Police Station (CPS) and Umuahia Area Command to do the dirty job with the touts. Caleb said: “The touts claiming to be employed and empowered as taskforce members at Isi-Gate by a powerful Ibeku, Umuahia-born politician boast that nothing can happen no matter whom they hurt or terrorize.

“The touts harass us for no reason and whenever we challenge them, they will invite their partners from Umuahia CPS and Area Command who will confiscate our tricycles and demand huge sums of money before releasing them. “We’re tired of complaining. If we complain, our union willsaytheywilldosomething, but after several complaints you’ll still see these touts around making life a living hell for all of us. So, we chose to talk to the media.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Al-Hikmah VC hails FG for not reopening schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Outgoing Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Taofeek Ibrahim, has lauded the Federal Government’s decision not to reopen schools now. Instead of reopening schools now, the Vice Chancellor said government should apply digital technology to enhance teaching and learning during this trying period of COVID-19 that is ravaging the entire world. Ibrahim, who spoke during […]
News

Abia APC hails Kalu’s participation in caucus meeting

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to leader and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for the successful hosting of the party’s caucus meeting held at Kalu’s country home in Igbere, Bende local government area.   The party also sent a note of appreciation to the […]
News

643 new infections as Nigeria inches closer to 35,000 COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 643 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a post on the agency’s website detailing the figures for July 15. “The 643 new cases are reported from 19 states […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: