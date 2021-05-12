Metro & Crime

Police deploy 1,207 personnel, promise hitch-free Eid-el-fitr

Posted on Author Clement Ekong, Comment(0)

Police said they had deployed 1,207 policemen to every nook and cranny of Adamawa State to ensure a crime-free Eidel fitr celebration. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said in a statement that the Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, also ordered frequent surveillance and visibility policing across the state to forestall any breach of peace and ensure hitch-free Sallah. Alhaji, however, enjoined citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension.

The commissioner said the Divisional Police officers (DPOs), Operational Commanders and their supervisory Area Commanders were directed to ensure the safety and security of the public. “The strategic officers will strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry out confidence building patrols particular ly around residential areas, major highways and government/private infrastructure to prevent and arrest any ugly situation.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner, on behalf of the management team and the entire personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Adamawa Command, congratulates His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the police friendly governor and the entire people of Adamawa State on the occasion of Eid-el fitr celebration,” Nguroje said.

The PPRO, therefore, appealed to the people to continue to support the police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order and public security. He added: “The command enjoins members of the public to report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the nearest police station.”

