Police deploy 1,250 men to boost community policing in Lagos

The Nigeria Police yesterday deployed 1,250 special constabulary police towards boosting community policing in the Lagos State command. Speaking during the passing- out ceremony in Ikeja, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu urged the officers to operate within the guidelines that had been given to them. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, said the constabulary police had been recruited to perform a very important job of improving on the existing security architecture and making it more effective.

He said their major responsibility was to support the operations of the command through the provision of credible and timely intelligence on activities within the community. According to him, these activities may result in the perpetration of crime and threat to the safety of lives and property, hence, the need to tame such activities.

“The issue of security and safety of lives and property has been a major source of concern, which requires deliberate and urgent attention by the government and the cooperation of all citizens.

“To address this challenge, there is a national consensus on the need to embrace community policing, identified as a potent strategy that will complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police in combating crime and criminal activities.

“Today, a major progress has been made toward making this initiative a reality. “The passing out parade of 1,250 special constabulary officers, who have undergone a series of training speciality designed to equip them with the skills required for the job, is an indication of the commitment of the government to this initiative,’’ the governor said.

