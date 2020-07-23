News

Police deploy 500 personnel in Southern Kaduna – CP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The police in Kaduna State yesterday said they have deployed additional 500 personnel to boost security in the southern part of the state. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Muri, made the disclosure in a press briefing while reeling out the achievements recorded by the command.

He said the deployment had helped to quell the recent communal unrest that ensued in some communities of Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state. He said: “You need to know that with the timely intervention of the police and other sister security agencies, the situation has since been brought under control.” He added that the intervention of the police and the timely declaration of a 24-hour curfew by the state government had facilitated the return of normalcy in the affected areas.

“I can assure you that normalcy has fully been re- stored in the affected areas while some suspects have been arrested and they will be arraigned before the court as soon as possible,” the police commissioner said. On the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, Muri said no fewer than 13,704 violators were arrested and arraigned before mobile courts and convicted. He explained further that the police had also intensified surveillance and raids of drugs peddling points and had succeeded in arresting five suspects and seized 48 bags of dried leaves weighing 650kg suspected to be Indian hemp. “The grand design of this effort is to uproot the causes of criminality in the state, since with less drugs in circulation in our communities, there will be less criminal elements in the society,” Muri asserted.

The police commissioner reassured people of the state of the command’s determination to live up to its responsibilities in ensuring that crime was brought to the barest minimum. He appreciated the support of traditional and community leaders in curbing criminalities in their domain and urged them not to relent. He further urged them to develop new methods of intelligence gathering and be willing to expose criminal elements within their localities.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Eight deaths, 566 new cases as Nigeria’s death toll nears 600

Posted on Author Reporter

  Eight more people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Monday. With the new figure, 573 persons have now died of COVID-19 in the country. However, not all states have recorded COVID-19 deaths according to the situation report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for June 28, 2020; Taraba and […]
News

COVID-19: Cross Riverians Take Responsibility! Protect yourself To compliment Government efforts!

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State wishes to draw the attention of the public to the risk of abandoning safety measures put in place to safeguard their lives against the CORONA Virus. Nigeria is at the peak of the pandemic with the country recording over 700 cases in a day. This is not the […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” takes the lead on Lagos’ streets as promoters take notice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Airboy, the Nigerian singer who released his song, “Dance” recently on Oladips Records, has continued his smooth sailing with the Amapiano-laced song.   Having successfully become a feature on radio and TV playlists, the buzz around Airboy is on another level on the streets of Lagos, particularly at Alaba International market.   With audio […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: