Police deploy 500 personnel in Southern Kaduna – CP

The police in Kaduna State yesterday said they have deployed additional 500 personnel to boost security in the southern part of the state. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Muri, made the disclosure in a press briefing while reeling out the achievements recorded by the command.

He said the deployment had helped to quell the recent communal unrest that ensued in some communities of Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state. He said: “You need to know that with the timely intervention of the police and other sister security agencies, the situation has since been brought under control.” He added that the intervention of the police and the timely declaration of a 24-hour curfew by the state government had facilitated the return of normalcy in the affected areas.

“I can assure you that normalcy has fully been re- stored in the affected areas while some suspects have been arrested and they will be arraigned before the court as soon as possible,” the police commissioner said. On the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions, Muri said no fewer than 13,704 violators were arrested and arraigned before mobile courts and convicted. He explained further that the police had also intensified surveillance and raids of drugs peddling points and had succeeded in arresting five suspects and seized 48 bags of dried leaves weighing 650kg suspected to be Indian hemp. “The grand design of this effort is to uproot the causes of criminality in the state, since with less drugs in circulation in our communities, there will be less criminal elements in the society,” Muri asserted.

The police commissioner reassured people of the state of the command’s determination to live up to its responsibilities in ensuring that crime was brought to the barest minimum. He appreciated the support of traditional and community leaders in curbing criminalities in their domain and urged them not to relent. He further urged them to develop new methods of intelligence gathering and be willing to expose criminal elements within their localities.

