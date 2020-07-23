Police deploy 800 personnel in Ondo

…as counting of votes yet to commence hours after voting

The Police Command in Ondo State has deployed no fewer than 800 personnel to monitor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in the state. Police Public Relations Officer Tee-Leo Ikoro disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary election in Akure yesterday. According to Ikoro, police were full on ground not just because of today but because they were always in the frontline when it was a security matter. He said: “We have mapped out the whole place, like we did during the APC governorship primary election on Monday to ensure that there is no problem throughout the election. “Right here we have about 800 personnel and also have other sister agencies to support in ensuring the security of this place.

“We are certain nobody will misbehave this time around because all politicians are aware that today is for election and not to cause any unwarranted issues. “If you have come to vote, vote and go and if you have any support to give to your person you can do that after leaving this place.” Eight aspirants are contesting the PDP governorship primary election in the state. They are Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Eddy Olafeso, Sen. Boluwaji Kunlere, Solar Ebiseni, Bode Ayorinde, Goddey Erewa, Banji Okunomo and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi.

As at 10:30 a.m., activities at the venue had not commenced, although there was a heavy presence of security operatives comprising the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Chairman of the Ondo PDP Primary Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State was already at the venue. Meanwhile, sorting of ballot papers was yet to commence more than one hour after voting had ended at the ongoing governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Par-ty (PDP) in Ondo State.

It was gathered that introduction of fresh 17 names after delegates had voted was causing fresh crisis as many of the aspirants insisted the names were strange to them. Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi- led Committee went to a closed door meeting for over 30 minutes and came out without declaring what to do with the list. It was gathered that the list had contained names of former local government chairmen of the party who defected and later returned. Some aspirants insisted the people had not properly rejoined the PDP.

