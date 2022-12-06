Police deploy more men as abductors of Benue commissioner, 3 others demand N5m

The Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, has been kidnapped. He was kidnapped alongside Mr Agbo Ode, one of his in-laws and the driver. It was gathered that they were kidnapped along David Mark’s Farm, after Akpa Otobi while on their way from Otukpo to Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner was said to have attended a Church programme, where Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District, dedicated his newly inaugurated Campaign Council to God at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Otukpo and was going to his village in Ndekma, Utonkon District of Ado LGA at about 8:45pm, before the unfortunate incident on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

His official vehicle had since been recovered from the scene and taken to the Divisional Police office in Otukpo. Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command said it has intensified the search for the kid napped Commissioner. The search, according to the police was initiated after the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass made an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident yesterday.

In a statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sewuese Anene in Makurdi yesterday, it noted that the police also sighted a new route from the forest linking the highway that was probably used by the gunmen to abduct their victims.

The discovery prompted the Commissioner of Police to order that henceforth, adequate security be placed on the identified road to forestall further occurrences.

The statement reads in part: “On 4/12/22 at about 1820hrs while police officers were on patrol, they sighted a vehicle parked by a forest area along Adankari village, Otukpo-Ado road. “Shortly after the vehicle was recovered, information was received that the Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Hon. Ekpe Ogbu who had travelled to Utonkon for a burial was traveling back with three other persons through the same route and was no longer reachable.

“Immediately, police teams were deployed in search of these victims. “The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass who visited the scene for on the spot assessment, has identified a new route linking the forest to the highway and emplaced adequate security on the road to forestall further occurrences. “While interacting with Adankari community members, the CP requested them to volunteer information to the police to assist them in the ongoing operation.”

The Commissioner of Police also visited the family of the abducted Commissioner and assured them of his commitment to rescue him and others that have been held hostage by their captors.

However, it has been learnt that the abductors the Commissioner have opened contact with his family and demanded the sum of N5 million ransom.

A family source told our correspondent that the abductors were able to contact the family of the Commissioner through the phone of his driver. “Yes, the Kidnappers have contacted the family of the commissioner through the driver’s phone and demanded N5 million,” a family member who did not want to be mentioned because he was not authorised to do so told our correspondent yesterday.

