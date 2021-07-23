…Police deploy SWAT, other tactical squads for election

Ahead of tomorrow’s local government election in Ogun State, the state police command yesterday said it has deployed tactical squads to ensure free, fair and credible polls in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in a statement in Abeokuta, said the police, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, had put in place, elaborate security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free election. Oyeyemi said the command had at various levels met with the contesting political parties and their candidates, saying that they “have been warned to eschew violence before, during and after the election.”

Like this: Like Loading...