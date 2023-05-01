News

Police Detain Two For Stealing 26 Water Tanks In Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has arrested two suspects for stealing 26 water tanks in Amube-Ohum in the Orba community, Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the accused identified as Chigeonu Eze, 22, and Obinna Ezeugwu, 23, were taken into custody on April 23.

The state’s police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday.

He claimed that the pair, who were experts at robbing water tanks from local construction projects, were caught trying to steal two tanks from a site.

“The two tanks and seven other tanks were recovered from them, while their confessional statements led to further recovery of 17 other tanks from one of their receivers,” he said.

Ndukwe added that the owners of the tanks have been identified, while the suspects would be charged in court.

