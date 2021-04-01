Sports

Police determine cause of Tiger Woods crash, but it might never be revealed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Detectives have determined the cause of the crash that left Tiger Woods with serious injuries earlier this year – but it might never be revealed.
After the golfer crashed his SUV just outside Los Angeles in February, he told officers he did not remember driving, let alone how the crash occurred, reports Sky News.
He had struck a raised median strip in the early hours of the morning, crossing through two oncoming lanes and uprooting a tree.
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County sheriff said details of the cause would not yet be released due to privacy concerns.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “A cause has been determined, the investigation has concluded.”
He claimed Woods needed to give permission before more information could be released, saying: “We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel.
“There are some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”
Woods, 45, suffered serious injuries in the crash and is in Florida recovering from a number of surgeries.
He had reportedly been unconscious when the first witness arrived at the scene but a sheriff’s deputy said he was simply in shock.
No search warrant was sought for blood samples, which could have been tested for drugs and alcohol.
Woods sought help for his use of prescription drugs in 2017 after a charge of driving under the influence.
A warrant was obtained, however, for the data recorder in Woods’ 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV.
Sheriff Villanueva said: “We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything.
“It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”
Joseph Giacalone, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired New York City Police Department sergeant, said the insistence on getting Woods’ permission did not make sense.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a department ever ask for permission like that,” he said. “What happens if his lawyers say ‘no, you can’t send it out now’. And then where does that leave us?”
Giacalone also said it is unlikely deputies would have asked permission from non-celebrity victims in similar crashes.
If Woods had been affected by a medical episode while driving, for example, authorities could just have said the cause of the crash was a medical emergency without giving additional details, he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Abdullahi, Onyekuru, others hit Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Omonia of Cyprus midfielder, Shehu Abdullahi, led other players including three invited home-based players to the Super Eagles camp ahead of the country’s Africa Cup of  Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month. There were uncertainties concerning the availability of some of the players due to the restrictions on travelling occasioned by […]
Sports

Nigerian coaches are good for Falcons, Mabo insists

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo has insisted the country has enough qualified coaches who can successfully handle the national senior women team. The position of the Super Eagles coach has been vacant since former handler Thomas Dennerby quits last year and Mabo has now advised the Nigeria Football Federation to give experienced indigenous coaches […]
Sports

Injured Leicester defender, Soyuncu, out for three months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out for up to three months with an abductor tear. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while away on international duty with Turkey and subsequently missed Leicester’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, reports Sky Sports. Soyuncu had a scan over the weekend which revealed the extent of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica