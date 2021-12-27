Metro & Crime

Police didn’t say why they abducted me, says released Okorocha’s son-in-law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A son-in-law to a former governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has been released less than 24 hours after he was whisked away during a church service at his hometown, Eziama Obieri in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, by masked police operatives.

Nwosu in a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Chikezie Nwadike, disclosed that he didn’t spend the night in the facilities of the police.

The statement also debunked the speculation that Nwosu was arrested in a church because he had refused to honour many police invitations extended to him.

The statement challenged the police or anybody who held the opinion to produce a documented proof wherein Nwosu, a 2019 governorship candidate was invited by the police.

Nwosu said that he was “fine” and thanked Nigerians who stood up for him when his safety was not known.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform the general public, friends and well-wishers, supporters and sympathizers that Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, who was abducted by security agencies while observing church service at St Peter’s Anglican Church Umunwokwe Village Eziama-Obaire Nkwerre LGA, has regained his freedom and released unconditionally. He never spent a night in their custody as every effort was put in place to get him out.

“Recall the ugly incident that took place yesterday, 26th December 2021, at St Peter’s Anglican Church as security operatives swooped him inside the church during the outing service of his mother’s burial and whisked him away amidst sporadic shootings and harassment of the congregation.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there.”

The statement further added: “While we await a Police report on the reasons for the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation.

“Ugwumba Uche Nwosu is a perfect gentleman who has great deal of respect for constituted authorities and has never for once caught up in civil disobedience. There was never an invitation and if anyone says otherwise, let the person come forth with evidence.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom pays tribute to humanitarian workers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

As the world marks this year’s World Humanitarian Day, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday described as selfless and immeasurable, the services rendered by aid workers and health-care providers in the country and other parts of the globe. The governor called on governments at all levels to provide greater protection to persons involved in one […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Six policemen, one soldier killed in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Gunmen yesterday attacked two checkpoints and killed seven security personnel at Obubra, Cross River State. The attack was reportedly carried out by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). A source said six of those who died were policemen while one soldier died during a gun duel with the suspected IPOB. The source said […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: IG visits Lagos, bemoans destruction

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla, Taiwo Jimoh and Ebube Eruchalu

    Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday commiserated with the people and government of Lagos State over the destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.   Adamu, who visited the state, lamented the low morale of the police in the country, especially in Lagos State. He, however, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica