Metro & Crime

Police discover fake winery, arrest suspect in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Police in Delta State have discovered a fake wine factory where adulterated drinks are being produced and marketed and the perpetrators arrested. The Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) Commander, SP Christopher Igbaji, mobilised a team detectives with the civilian Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps and arrested a man, Kenneth Ajie, of Amadaga village. Hundreds of fake bottles of alcoholic drinks were recovered at the factory at Ovwia in Udu Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that the suspect had been operating without any license.

According to him, the suspect sells a bottle for N300 and a carton for N3,600. Ajie, who confessed to the crime, said he had been recycling disposed bottles to package his drinks. He said: “I buy them at N10 per bottle. I also buy the cork from open market.

I wash the bottles myself, cork the wines myself and sell to members of the public. “ Exhibits recovered include bottles of the drinks suspected to be fake alcoholic wine. Edafe said the case was still under investigation. Meanwhile, the PPRO disclosed how the stolen Toyota Camry (Pencil Light) car, with registration number TE845 AAA, belonging to a journalist in the state was recovered. He said: “The police constabulary attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, received a distress call that four suspected armed robbers were operating at Ubor axis in Warri. The DPO, A Division, Warri, CSP T. Y. Mahmud, mobilised and led the Anti-Crime patrol team in search of the hoodlums. “They were later sighted between Ogwangwe and NPA. The police engaged them in a hot chase to Iyara. The hoodlums eventually abandoned the Toyota Camry with registration TE845 AAA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dad ‘marries’ 13-year-old daughter after wife’s death

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

A 40-year-old man, identified as Gbenga, has been arrested at the Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos State for allegedly converting his daughter to his ‘wife’ after his wife died. New Telegraph was told that Gbenga had been sleeping with his daughter when she was 13 years old. The victim is now 15. Gbenga, who works […]
Metro & Crime

Onoja hands over security patrol vans to LGAs in Kogi East

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

*Targets zero kidnappings   In the bid to enforce zero incidents of kidnapping and related crimes on Kogi highways, particularly Kogi East,  Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief (Dr.) Edward Onoja, has donated six operational vehicles to the Executive Chairmen of Ankpa, Olamaboro, Ofu, Dekina and Igalamela/Odolu local government areas of the state. The donation […]
Metro & Crime

Ebonyi: Warlords killed our fathers, mothers, siblings –Victims

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

My baby has bullets in her hand, says mother Umahi extends curfew, seals NURTW park, suspends aides Transport union chair declared wanted     Victims of the clash between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday recounted how they lost their mothers, fathers and siblings while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica