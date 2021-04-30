Police discover fake winery, arrest suspect in Delta

Police in Delta State have discovered a fake wine factory where adulterated drinks are being produced and marketed and the perpetrators arrested. The Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) Commander, SP Christopher Igbaji, mobilised a team detectives with the civilian Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps and arrested a man, Kenneth Ajie, of Amadaga village. Hundreds of fake bottles of alcoholic drinks were recovered at the factory at Ovwia in Udu Local Government Area of the state. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said in Asaba yesterday that the suspect had been operating without any license.

According to him, the suspect sells a bottle for N300 and a carton for N3,600. Ajie, who confessed to the crime, said he had been recycling disposed bottles to package his drinks. He said: “I buy them at N10 per bottle. I also buy the cork from open market.

I wash the bottles myself, cork the wines myself and sell to members of the public. “ Exhibits recovered include bottles of the drinks suspected to be fake alcoholic wine. Edafe said the case was still under investigation. Meanwhile, the PPRO disclosed how the stolen Toyota Camry (Pencil Light) car, with registration number TE845 AAA, belonging to a journalist in the state was recovered. He said: “The police constabulary attached to ‘B’ Division, Warri, received a distress call that four suspected armed robbers were operating at Ubor axis in Warri. The DPO, A Division, Warri, CSP T. Y. Mahmud, mobilised and led the Anti-Crime patrol team in search of the hoodlums. “They were later sighted between Ogwangwe and NPA. The police engaged them in a hot chase to Iyara. The hoodlums eventually abandoned the Toyota Camry with registration TE845 AAA.

