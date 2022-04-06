Metro & Crime

Police discover Indian hemp farm in Ogun, arrest 7

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have discovered a large expanse of Indian hemp farm in Lokuta village of Remo North Local Government area of the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP  Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, seven suspected Indian hemp farmers were arrested during a raid on the farm.

 

Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe and Stanley Ogejiagba were arrested while they were allegedly planting the  weed, suspected to be Indian hemp.

 

The PPRO explained that, the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence from members of the community. According to him, members of the community had reported to the police at Isara Divisional Headquarters, that the suspects had cultivated a large expanse of land for the purpose of planting the weeds.

 

“The intelligence further revealed that the suspects were threatening the lives of the villagers who did not initially know what they wanted to use the cultivated land for, for daring to disturb them while the planting was going on.

 

“Upon the information, the DPO of Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin mobilised his men, in conjunction with local vigilances and moved to the farm where the seven suspects were arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

