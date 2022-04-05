Metro & Crime

Police discover Indian hemp farm in Ogun, arrest 7

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

The police in Ogun State have discovered a large expanse of Indian hemp farm in Lokuta village of Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Tuesday, said seven suspected Indian hemp farmers were arrested during a raid on the farm.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects: Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe and Stanley Ogejiagba were picked up while they were allegedly planting the weed, suspected to be Indian hemp.

The PPRO explained that, the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence from the members of the community.

According to him, members of the community had reported to the police at Isara Divisional Headquarters, that the suspects had cultivated a large expanse of land for the purpose of planting the weeds.

“The intelligence further revealed that the suspects were threatening the lives of the villagers who did not initially know what they wanted to use the cultivated land for, for daring to disturb them while the planting was going on.

“Upon the information, the DPO of Isara Division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin mobilised his men, in conjunction with local vigilantes and moved to the farm where the seven suspects were arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that, the police recovered from the suspects, five bags of suspected Indian hemp seeds while two bags had already been planted.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for onward transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for possible prosecution.

 

