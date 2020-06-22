Police dismisses officer for allegedly killing tricyclist over N100 bribe in Adamawa

The Nigeria Police has dismissed one of its operatives in Adamawa State for allegedly killing a tricyclist who refused to give him bribe.

The affected policemen, Corporal Richard Japheth, had on June 1, 2020 in Maiha Local Government Area allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, for not giving a bribe of N100.

The slain Maiha resident was crossing a police checkpoint with a gallon of petrol when he encountered Cprl Richard who allegedly fired his gun when it became apparent that the N100 bribe, reportedly often offered by petrol-bearing passers-by was not forthcoming.

Richard was arrested after the incident and taken to the state Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Yola, where the police said investigation started on the incident.

The Adamawa State Police Command said on Monday that after investigation indicated that Japhet committed the crime, the police dismissed him from the service to face the law.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said, “Yes, Richard Japheth has been dismissed from service. He’s currently in detention and will be charged to court for culpable homicide.”

Like this: Like Loading...