Police disperse protesters in Abuja, Lagos

The Commissioner Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday said that five persons allegedly involved in the June 12 protests were arrested in front of Gani Fawehinmi’s Park (GFP), Ojota and had been released.

Odumosu disclosed this to journalists during his situation assessment visit to GFP, saying that as now, no suspects was detained in connection with the protest. He said: “I want to emphasize that no single person is in police custody as a result of the protest as at 1.30 p.m. Five persons were arrested at Ojota. I ordered my men to release them. I thank God no one was injured, no vehicle was damaged,” he said.

The police boss said that everywhere he had visited was calm, stressing that reports from officers showed that everywhere was calm in Lagos.

Odumosu said the police have nothing against protesters as long as they were peaceful in their conducts, claiming that the only thing he requested from them was information about their protest not permit order. He said the information sent out by the protesters through the social media requesting residents to sit at home created panic in the state, stressing that through a press statement on Friday, they countered the directive. The police boss said as early as 2am on Saturday, his men were deployed to areas noted as black spots during protest, stressing that his directive to his men was that protesters have right to do so peacefully. “The only thing I need from protesters is notification of their protest and not to seek for permit, so that we can provide them with security. It is their constitutional right to protest. If police are not involved, hoodlums may hijack the protest. “I also advise the protesters to write to the state government to make use of parks for their protest. That way, they will not block the major roads, thereby causing heavy traffic to others. While they have right to protest, other road users have right of free movement on the road.

“The sound of gunshots this morning at Ojota was as a result of some people blocking the roads, leading in and out of Lagos at Ojota. I have the recorded video.

The protesters may have good intention but criminally minded people blocked the road to commit crimes. “I quickly ordered my men to appeal to the protesters to leave the road and use minimum force to liberate the road, so that those going out of Lagos or coming in will not be held up in traffic, particularly this time where we have traffic robbery,” he said.

Odumosu also appreciated the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) who withdrew from the protest, because of intelligence report they got indicated that some hoodlums planned to hijack the protest. Sunday Telegraph gathered that some protesters later met with the CP at same park, where he advised them against violent protest.

The protesters, who were happy after meeting with Odumosu, assured the police boss of peaceful protest. Also in Abuja, the protests planned by some pro-democracy groups to mark June 12 (Democracy Day) yesterday, were disrupted by armed security operatives, who shot cannisters of tear gas into the crowd to scare away protesters from the streets of Abuja. There was massive deployment of security operatives in strategic locations across the nation’s capital, ostensibly in anticipation of the protests.

The protests, which held amidst tension, began as early as 8:00am in the Gudu District of the Federal Capital Territory. Some of the protesters hit the street, brandishing placards with various inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs. The protesters, comprising mainly young people, were chanting slogans such as: “Buhari must go,” “Say no to injustice.”

They however took to their heels when security operatives began shooting cannisters of tear gas into them. In another part of the city, notably the popular Unity Fountain, some pro-government groups who staged a counter rally in support of Buhari’s administration were given adequate protection by the police. Our correspondent gathered that some photo journalists, who were covering the protest at Gudu District were arrested by the police.

The arrested journalists were later released following the quick intervention of the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche. In a solidarity message to those arrested, Ogbeche noted that the harassments and arrests were unlawful. “Protest is an integral part of democracy and media freedom is a constitutional guarantee,” he said.

A detachment of policemen had earlier dispersed protesters from the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police had stationed their patrol vehicles on the Ikorodu/ Maryland Expressway, near the park, preventing people from entering the park. NAN observed that the protesters numbering about 50, some of whom wore red berets, gathered on the expressway, chanting solidarity songs. It was not certain under which umbrella they gathered.

A senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, advised the protesters to be civil in their approach. The protesters, however, did not heed to the officer’s advice as they continued chanting solidarity songs.

This made policemen to release gunshots into the air, forcing the protesters to scamper in different directions for safety. The leader of the police team told NAN that no one was arrested at Ojota.

“We only dispersed the protesters by firing into the air,” he said. Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it only dispersed members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) protesters in Apo-Gudu area of Abuja.

Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said that the command had restored calm in the area. In a statement issued yesterday, Yusuf said that the group and other protesters had planned to incite public disturbances and breach of public peace.

She said that no arrest was made but that the action of the command was necessitated by concerns of some agitated residents. She pledged the commitment of the command to ensure that FCT residents enjoyed a hitch-free Democracy Day celebration.

The PPRO said that the command would not hesitate to bring to book any person or entity that would attempt to breach the peace or cause a breakdown of law and order in the territory

