Police dock 8 men for hacking into firm’s server

An eight-man fraud syndicate has been arraigned before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly hacking into a server named ‘Payvice’, an electronic platform of ITEX Integrated Services Limited, and fraudulently withdrew N435.3 million. The suspects were brought before the judge by the operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, ForceCID, Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

Those arraigned before the court are; Aderuku Oluwafemi Adedayo, Adigun Anuoluwapo Benjamin, Awopetu Tosin, Ajibade Taiwo Ayomide, Ojo Olamide Olwaseun, Miller Dunsin Oluwafemi, Olaleye Damilola Samuel and Ajibade Kehinde Ayodeyi. Arraigning the defendants, the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, told the court that they conspired among themselves to commit the offence with others now at large on September 7, 2022, at 1e, Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, following which the prosecutor sought their remand in prison pending conclusion of trial.

Responding, defence lawyer, F. F. Abisagbo, told the court that he had filed his clients’ bail application and that same has been served on the prosecution. The prosecutor, however, told the court that he has not been served with the application. The court also confirmed that the defendants’ bail application was not before the court. Consequently, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services, NCoS, just as he adjourned the case until April 27, for commencement of trial. The prosecutor alleged that the defendants jointly hacked the company’s server and defrauded the firm of different sums amounting to N435.3 million.

Animashaun further informed Justice Lewis-Allagoa that the first defendant benefitted the sum of N29.9 million, the second defendant received N51 million, with the third and fourth defendants benefitted N19 million and N20 million respectively, from the alleged fraudulent acts. The prosecutor also told the court that the fifth to eighth defendants benefitted the sums of N13 million, N3 million, N13 million and N20 million respectively. Animashaun added that the first, second, third, seven and eight defendants, after perpetrating the alleged fraud, transferred part of the sums to some people in different banks. The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to Sections 8(a), 1(1)(a), 2(a) and 7(2)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Like this: Like Loading...