Police dock man for stealing

A 28-year-old man, Sunday Yaya, was at the weekend arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly stealing items worth N8million, property of National Blood Transfusion Service. The defendant, who lived at ABC compound, Mawuko in Abeokuta, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

 

Prosecutor Balogun Lawrence told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on 23rd January 23 at the National Blood Transfusion Service in Iberekodo area of Abeokuta.

 

Lawrence said that the defendant, who allegedly conspired with others still being sought, burgled the blood bank building.

 

He further stated that the defendant stole air conditioning engines, circuit breaker, cable wires, compressor of a block moulding machine, inverter battery, blood bank coolant and other valuables, all valued at N8million. He said that the defendant was arrested by vigilantce personnel while he was trying to escape with the stolen items.

 

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

 

Magistrate Dehinde Dipeolu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in like sum. He said that the surety must be a licensed bondman recognised by the Ogun State judiciary.

 

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 15 for further hearing

