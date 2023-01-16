Police drag man, girlfriend to court for assaulting banker

Francis Iwuchukwu For allegedly assaulting a microfinance bank employee, a 38-year-old man, Ifeanyi Chidubem, and his girlfriend, Angela Israel, 24, have been arraigned before Magistrate K. A. Ariyo of an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court. The duo is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and assault slammed against them by the police. Addressing the court, police prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on December 31, 2022, at 1p.m on Okeimoye Street, Isheri Oshun, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by beating one, Miss Charity Edosa, an employee of a microfinance bank. ASP Aigbokhan equally revealed that the defendants after beating the complainant, took her nude pictures to post them on the internet. The policeman disclosed that the defendants beat the complainant because she demanded payment of the loan they obtained from the financial institution. ASP Aigbokan further revealed that the offence contravened Sections 168(d), 172, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon their arraignment, following which their lawyer pushed for their bail. Meanwhile, ruling on the defendants’ bail application, Magistrate Ariyo admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties each in like sum. The Magistrate ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 30, 2023 for mention.
Related Articles
Rejigging Nigeria’s security architecture
AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly rejig the nation’s security architecture following growing level of insecurity already taking negative toll on the nation’s socio-economic and political development Lawyers were again unanimous at the weekend reviewing the unending killings, upsurge in crimes and general security challenges bedeviling […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NBA election: Jinadu, 13 others inaugurated to lead Ondo Bar
Weeks after its national election which produced Mr. Olumide Akpata as President, the Ondo State, Ikare, Akoko branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), at the weekend thronged Ikare Akoko High Court to elect new officers to oversee its affairs for the next two years. 14 lawyers were, however, elected at the High Court, venue […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Foreign Trip: Disquiet over Buhari’s failure to transmit power
Why President should obey constitutional provisions, by lawyers FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers are of the unanimous views that President Muhammadu Buhari is under a constitutional duty to always transmit power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo whenever he embarks on medical trip or vacation abroad Some senior lawyers have expressed their displeasure over the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)