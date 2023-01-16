Police drag man, girlfriend to court for assaulting banker

Francis Iwuchukwu For allegedly assaulting a microfinance bank employee, a 38-year-old man, Ifeanyi Chidubem, and his girlfriend, Angela Israel, 24, have been arraigned before Magistrate K. A. Ariyo of an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court. The duo is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace and assault slammed against them by the police. Addressing the court, police prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on December 31, 2022, at 1p.m on Okeimoye Street, Isheri Oshun, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by beating one, Miss Charity Edosa, an employee of a microfinance bank. ASP Aigbokhan equally revealed that the defendants after beating the complainant, took her nude pictures to post them on the internet. The policeman disclosed that the defendants beat the complainant because she demanded payment of the loan they obtained from the financial institution. ASP Aigbokan further revealed that the offence contravened Sections 168(d), 172, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon their arraignment, following which their lawyer pushed for their bail. Meanwhile, ruling on the defendants’ bail application, Magistrate Ariyo admitted each of them to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties each in like sum. The Magistrate ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to January 30, 2023 for mention.

