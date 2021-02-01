Metro & Crime

Police driver held for snatching car

Police in Osun State have arrested a 52-year-old man, Waheed Adewale, for alleged car snatching.

 

The suspect, who claimed he was a driver in the Lagos State Police Command, said he was called by one Alhaji Sulaiman to help him drive the car to Osogbo.

 

But the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, told journalists that the suspect was arrested on January 20 through vigilance and unrelenting efforts of the police detectives. Olokode disclosed that Adewale was arrested with a Toyota Camry marked FKJ 818 DL on llobu-lfon Road where the suspect was trying to look for the buyer of the said car.

 

The commissioner explained that further investigation revealed that the car was snatched at gunpoint opposite World Oil, Jakande area, Lekki, Lagos State from its owner, Mrs Adako Okafor. He said police were making efforts to apprehend other suspects

